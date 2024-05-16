34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Assam: Extreme heatwave, scorching heat claims man’s life in Cachar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Cachar, May 16: Amidst soaring temperatures in the region, Assam’s Cachar district witnessed a tragic incident as one individual succumbed to heat stroke on Thursday. Identified as Chayan Dey, the deceased was a temporary employee at Satya Ranjan College in Cachar, according to reports.

Sources indicate that the unfortunate event occurred while Dey was heading home after completing his duties. Overwhelmed by the intense heat, he suddenly collapsed on the road, unable to withstand the effects of heat stroke.

Prompt action followed as bystanders rushed Dey to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite efforts to revive him, the medical personnel at the hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival.

This incident sheds light on the severity of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the region and underscores the importance of taking adequate precautions to mitigate the risks associated with extreme temperatures. As communities continue to grapple with the oppressive heat, ensuring public awareness and access to necessary resources for heat-related emergencies becomes paramount in safeguarding lives during such challenging times.

