26.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
type here...

Assam flood remains critical with 2.6 lakh still affected

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 9: The flood situation in Assam remained critical with around 2.6 lakh people in six districts still suffering from the deluge on Monday, even as the water levels continued to recede in many parts of the state, officials said.

A senior official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told PTI that the floodwaters continued to recede in almost all inundated areas, with most parts of the state not witnessing any rain in the last 24 hours.

- Advertisement -

“If it does not rain today, we hope that the situation will improve considerably in most parts of the state,” he added.

Related Posts:

A report, issued by the ASDMA on Sunday night, said that three more people lost their lives in Kamrup district, and around 2.6 lakh people are suffering from the deluge across six districts.

The total number of people who lost their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has increased to 26.

Sribhumi is the worst hit with over 1.62 lakh people suffering, followed by Hailakandi with almost 52,000 and Cachar with more than 36,000 reeling under floodwaters, it added.

- Advertisement -

The administration has been operating 130 relief camps and relief distribution centres in four districts, taking care of 24,908 displaced people currently.

The authorities have distributed 262.2 quintals of rice, 46.02 quintals of dal, 21.2 quintals of salt and 2,122.53 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state in the last 24 hours.

At present, 741 villages are under water and 6,311.16 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in many districts across the state.

- Advertisement -

Currently, no river is flowing above the danger level.

On account of widespread flooding, over 1,44,597 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state. (PTI)

10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India 10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India