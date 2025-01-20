18 C
Assam Forest Dept seizes pangolin in smuggling bust; 1 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, the Assam Forest Department successfully intercepted a group of alleged smugglers at Dwifang Chowk in Udalguri under the Dhansiri Forest Division, the department officials informed on Monday.

During the joint operation, a pangolin, a highly endangered species, was seized from the smugglers, highlighting the department’s intensified efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Forest Department stated, “Acting tough against wildlife trade!
In a joint operation, a pangolin was seized from a group of alleged smugglers at Dwifang Chowk, Udalguri under Dhansiri Forest Division.”

The operation led to the arrest of Dinesh Basumatary (56), a key accused in the smuggling network.

Additionally, authorities seized two two-wheelers that were reportedly used by the smugglers in their illegal activities. However, despite the successful seizure, four other smugglers managed to evade arrest capture, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

“One accused, Dinesh Basumatary (56), was arrested & 2 two-wheelers seized, but 4 others managed to escape”, it added.

