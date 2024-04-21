Assam: Girl sold for Rs 60000 by trafficker, returns home after 4 years, one arrested

HT Digital,

Bongaigaon, April 21: A shocking case of human trafficking has come to light from Bashbari No.7, under the Manikpur police station’s jurisdiction in Bongaigaon district.

The horrifying ordeal started four years ago when a girl was deceived by a man named Nurul Islam, who promised her job opportunities outside the state.

The unsuspecting victim, promised work in Bengaluru, was instead taken to Guwahati. Here, she was forced to take drugs and was then transported to Siliguri by train, where she was sold for a mere Rs. 60,000.

After four years of enduring unimaginable hardships, the victim has finally returned home. Following her brave testimony, the police acted swiftly, leading to the arrest of the trafficker Nurul Islam.

An FIR has been filed against him at the Manikpur police station. In light of these horrific events, the victim has called for strict action against the trafficker.