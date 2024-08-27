31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Assam Government Steps In as Students Demand Expulsion of Bangladesh

Tensions rise in Assam as students demand that Bangladeshi nationals leave the state, prompting the government to step in and ensure peace and order.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: ensions in Assam escalated as student groups called for Bangladeshi nationals to leave the state, citing concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on local communities. The situation has prompted the Assam government to take swift action to maintain peace and prevent any potential conflict.

The student-led protests have intensified in recent days, with demands for the expulsion of those they believe to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. These calls have sparked fears of unrest, leading the state administration to increase security measures across sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

In response to the rising tensions, the Assam government has urged restraint and emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Authorities have been working to engage with student leaders and community representatives to address their concerns while ensuring that the situation does not spiral out of control.

The issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh has long been a contentious one in Assam, with periodic flare-ups of sentiment against those perceived as unauthorized residents. The government’s intervention aims to balance the need for addressing local concerns with the imperative to maintain law and order in the state.

