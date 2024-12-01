Assam Governor attends fourth convocation of Royal Global University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the fourth convocation of Royal Global University here on Saturday.

Addressing the students at the convocation of Royal Global University, the Governor asked the Royal Global University to develop a model of inclusive education which have the element of compassion for all living beings and take a leading role in educating all students, especially those belonging to unprivileged section of the society.

He also asked the university to develop a curriculum which is helpful in building creativity, entrepreneurship and ethical leadership among the students and become the role models in the society. The Governor also called upon the students to nurture three most important qualities in life which are knowledge, passion and compassion.

“A centre of higher learning should not only be a centre of academic excellence and technical knowledge, but also a place for personality building and promotion of moral values,” he said.

A university’s objective should encompass giving knowledge of the subject and making a student responsible and sensitive citizen.

“Today is the time of global competition and technological revolution. A new chapter of this technological revolution has started in the form of ‘Industry 4.0’. In this fourth industrial revolution, Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science, digital technology and other technologies are being used by the industries,” he added.

He, therefore, asked the students to develop their skills in artificial intelligence, data science etc and remain relevant in the evolution of knowledge.

Acharya moreover said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward very convincingly. In this context, institutions like Royal Global University should also empower its students so that they can lead the country in its journey towards Amirt Kaal. The Governor said that students are future of India. Therefore, their education and degrees should not be limited to job purposes only, rather they should create attitude of social responsibility, nation building and service to humanity among the students.

Speaking on the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said that NEP 2020, which is the third major reform in India’s education structure since independence aims to make India a Global Knowledge Superpower. This vision of this education policy is to create an education system rooted in the Indian ethos that contributes directly to the transformation of India by providing high quality education to all, and helping India becoming a Viswa Guru.

The Governor also said that the National Education Policy 2020 focuses on key reforms in higher education that will enable the next generation to compete in the new digital age and comprehensively outlines the vision of India’s new education system, which also inspires the promotion of ancient high ideals.

He concluded by urging the graduates to have the courage to think differently, to have the courage to invent, to have the courage to walk on unseen paths, to have the courage to discover the impossible and to overcome problems, become successful and become a potential contributor to Viksit Bharat.

The convocation which witnessed presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, State’s Industry and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Chancellor Royal Global University Dr A K Pansari and others saw award of degrees to 1502 students, including 25 PhD, 651 Post Graduate, 771 Under Graduate degrees and 55 Diplomas.