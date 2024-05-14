Assam Governor mourns death of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria mourned the death of revered social activist, Padma Shri Birubala Rabha who breathed her last in a hospital in Guwahati on Monday.

Rabha had been undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute in the city for the past few months.

Expressing his deep condolences Kataria said, “With the death of Birubala Rabha, the state has lost a compassionate soul and an activist who dedicated her life for the emancipation and empowerment of women”.

He said that belonging to a humble family, Rabha displayed her profound and unflinching commitment, fought vociferously against the social evil of witch hunting. He said that she is an inspiration to lakhs of women,who by virtue of her courage fought against social evil.

Her demise would create an irreparable void in the social life. However, she left behind a rich legacy of her works and contributions, which would be a source of inspiration for the women in the society.

“I express my condolence and pray to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul”, the Governor added.

Notably, a crusader of anti-witch hunting, Rabha was instrumental in making the state government pass the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015.

She was conferred the Padma Shri Award for social Work in 2021. She received the 12th Upendranath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2014, Sati Sadhani Award in 2017.

Rabha, in 2008, was felicitated by Reliance Industries Limited in Mumbai under their third edition of Real Heroes — ordinary people, extraordinary service and has found mention in the Switzerland 1,000 women peace project, which celebrates the work of 1,000 peace women across the 150 countries of the globe.

Condolences poured in from different social organisations,s tudents union, leading citizens across the state including the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro.

CEM of BTR, Boro has extended his deep condolences and mourning on the demise of Rabha.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of eminent social activist Padma shri Birubala Rabha baideo. Her lifelong crusade for women empowerment, social justice and welfare of the underprivileged has left an enduring mark on our society. She will forever remain a shining beacon of inspiration for us. The demise of social reformer, Birubala Rabha, who was continuously working to eradicate the practice of witch hunting from the society is an irreparable loss to the social life of Assam. I extend my sincere condolences to her bereaved family in this hour of grief. May almighty grant eternal peace to her soul”, Boro said.

Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma,Rajya Sabha MP, Rwngwra Narzary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president, Surath Narzary, ABSU president Dipen Boro and several organisations representing different communities have extended their deep condolences to the bereaved family members of Rabha. The organisation leaders and members have offered their prayers to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

On the other hand, Samahar Natya Gosthee expressed its deep condolence at the demise of Rabha.

Rabha and her NGO ‘Mission Birubala’ worked in severe hostile situations in remote places, while superstitious villagers tried to kill the ‘iron lady’ by branding her a witch on several occasions at different places. Samahar Natya Gosthee’s much acclaimed stage play ‘Tamasha’ and street play ‘Aei Maatite’ against witch hunting menace were loosely inspired by her life-long struggle.

Ms Rabha formed ‘Mission Birubala’ in 2012 to create awareness among people against the social evil and all forms of superstitious beliefs, besides providing rehabilitation to the victims of witch hunting menace. The organisation has saved lives of nearly 60 victims so far in Majuli, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Tinsukia and other districts.