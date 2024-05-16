Shradhanjali offered the Late Birubala Rabha in Kokrajhar

HT Digital

KOKRAJHAR,MAY 16: A Shradhanjali programme on the demise of imminent social reformer, Padmashri (Dr) Birubala Rabha was organised at the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Kokrajhar town on Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of peoples from different corners of the Kokrajhar town and it’s adjoining areas participated the Shradhanjali program which was organised by Womens’ Wing of UPPL party to pay homage to the departed soul of imminent social reformer Birubala Rabha.

Notably, Dr Birubala Rabha, passed away on 13th May after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Guwahati.She was regarded as a crusader of anti-witch hunting, was instrumental in the Assam government passing the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015.

Dr Birubala Rabha was conferred Padmashri for Social Work in 2021. She received the 12th Upendranath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2014, Sati Sadhani Award in 2017.

Rabha, in 2008, was felicitated by Reliance Industries Limited in Mumbai under their 3rd edition of Real Heroes — ordinary people, extraordinary service and has found mention in the Switzerland 1,000 women peace project which has found 1,000 peace women across the 150 countries of the globe.

Raju Kumar Narzary, UPPL general secretary, womens wing president of UPPL, Pratibha Brahma, several senior party leaders, well-wishers and citizens thronged at the program,and lighted candles followed by floral tributes to Birubala Rabha on the occasion.

A one-minute silence condolence was also observed to pay respect and honour to the departed soul of Rabha.

The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro has extended his deep condolences and mourning on the demise of Dr Birubala Rabha.He has recalled contributions and dedication of humanity welfare services of Rabha, said that the society in the state of Assam,loss a great social worker with the demise of Birubala Rabha.He said that Rabha’s lifelong crusade for women empowerment, social justice & upliftment of the underprivileged has left an enduring mark on our society. She will forever remain a shining beacon of inspiration for us.

” In memoriam, this evening, the UPPL paid solemn tributes to eminent social activist Padmashri Dr. Birubala Rabha, at a memorial ceremony organised by UPPL’s Women Wing, at the Mahatma Gandhi Park, Kokrajhar. Late Dr. Rabha will remain an eternal guiding light for us all, and her memory will always inspire us to work devotedly for the upliftment & empowerment of the underprivileged. I pray to the almighty to grant eternal peace to her soul”, Boro added.