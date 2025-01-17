Assam Govt announces Silpi Pension Scheme for 2024-25

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: In a significant move to honour and support Assam’s artistic community, the State Government’s Cultural Affairs Department announced the recipients of the artist pension scheme for 2024-25, a press release said on Friday.

This announcement comes ahead of Silpi Divas, a day commemorating the contributions of artists to Assam’s cultural heritage.

Under this scheme, 73 artists from across Assam will receive monthly pensions, reflecting the government’s commitment to recognizing their invaluable contributions.

Additionally, family pensions have been introduced for the families of 29 deceased artists.

These families will receive a monthly pension of Rs 8,000, effective from January 17, 2025.

The scheme further includes a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 for 179 artists from various districts of the state, as well as special assistance for families of 10 artists.

In an inclusive gesture, the Government has also announced that five differently-abled artists will be beneficiaries of this one-time grant.

Meanwhile, the Cultural Affairs Department has named notable recipients of family pensions, including Shanta Uzir, the widow of late musician Bhupen Uzir; Aparna Mishra, widow of film director Guna Sindhu Hazarika; Pragati Mahanta, wife of singer Digen Mahanta; and Santana Banerjee, widow of music composer Nanda Banerjee.

The pensions and grants are implemented under the Assam Award of Pension to Artistes and Special Pension to Their Families Rules, 1987.