Assam Govt enacts Law to prevent malpractices in Recruitment Exams

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: The Assam Government has enacted the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, Minister of Social Justice Pijush Hazarika announced on Wednesday.

The Minister shared the update on the micro-blogging site X, emphasizing the government’s commitment to transparency in the recruitment process.

In his post, Hazarika stated, “In order to make upcoming recruitment exams transparent, the Govt of Assam, under the leadership of HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has enacted the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024.”

He further warned that malpractices in examinations can now lead to severe penalties.

The new law will ensure transparency in public examinations for recruitment under various State Government bodies, prevent the use of unfair means like leaking or accessing question papers unauthorized, and protect the integrity of the recruitment process.

Under this Act, any person involved in malpractice can face stringent punishments, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and heavy fines up to Rs 10 crore.

Assam Govt to establish new cricket stadium in Umrangso

