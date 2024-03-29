Assam govt extends AFSPA in four districts for six months

GUWAHATI, March 29: In a move aimed at maintaining security measures in select areas, the Assam government has extended the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in four districts for a further six months, starting from April 1.

The decision, announced by the state government’s political department through a notification, specifies that the ‘Disturbed Area’ tag under AFSPA will continue to be applicable in regions encompassing Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts.

This extension will remain in force until September 30, 2024.

The extension follows a detailed assessment by Assam Police, indicating an overall improvement in the law and order situation across the state, with the exception of one militant organization that remains active in the aforementioned districts.

An official source informed news agency PTI that a proposal for the extension of AFSPA was submitted by the state government’s home and political departments to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Following deliberations, the Ministry opted to maintain the ‘status quo’ regarding the ‘disturbed area’ classification for an additional six-month period,” PTI quoted source as saying.

This decision aligns with recent actions taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which, on March 28, extended AFSPA in eight districts and 21 police stations across five districts of Nagaland. These measures are part of broader efforts to address security challenges and maintain stability in regions deemed vulnerable to insurgent activities.

The extension of AFSPA in Assam underscores the ongoing commitment of state and central authorities to safeguarding public safety and ensuring the effective enforcement of law and order in sensitive areas.