Assam govt hands financial assistance to families of two Pahalgam victims from Maharashtra

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, May 26: The Assam government on Monday handed over financial assistance to the kin of two victims of the Pahalgam terror attack from Maharashtra.

State minister Chandra Mohan Patowary met the families of Kaustabh Sudhir Ganobate and Eknath Jagdale in Pune and handed over the ex gratia payment, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

The state government is providing ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

“Hon’ble Minister Shri @cmpatowary visited the families of Late Kaustabh Sudhir Ganobate and Eknath Jagdale in Pune, unfortunate victims of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack and offered a support amount of ?5 lakh on behalf of the people of Assam,” the CMO said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Kaustubh Ji’s loss in the tragic Pahalgam massacre has left an irreplaceable void in his family. Today, my colleague Shri @cmpatowary visited the family in Pune to offer condolences and a token of support from the people of Assam.”

Patowary said he handed a condolence letter from the chief minister along with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the two families.

Cabinet ministers of Assam are visiting the bereaved families across the country since Friday to hand over the financial aid. (PTI)

