Monday, May 26, 2025
Assam minister calls on Pahalgam attack victim’s family in Karnataka to hand over financial aid

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, May 25: The Assam government continued to hand over financial assistance to the next of kin of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with a cabinet minister on Sunday calling on the bereaved family of Manjunath in Karnataka.

The state cabinet had earlier announced providing ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to families of all 26 victims of the April 22 attack.

“As the family of Manjunath ji comes to terms with the irreparable loss, we express our collective solidarity to the family in these tough times. My colleague Shri @BimalBorah119 has extended a token of support from the people of Assam to the family to help them in this hour,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Borah, also in a post on social media, said, “Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa dangoriya-led Govt of Assam stands resolute with all the victims of the dastardly #PahalgamTerroristAttack during these trying times. Reiterating the same, visited the residence of Late Manjunath Rao in Shivamogga, as per the directions of our HCM, and handed over financial assistance of ? 5 lakh on behalf of our govt to his wife Smt Pallavi R on the occasion.”

“Also, interacted with the bereaved family members and conveyed my sincere condolences to them,” he added.

Cabinet ministers of Assam have been visiting the bereaved families since Friday in different parts of the country to hand over the financial aid. (PTI)

