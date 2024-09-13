33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
Assam Govt highlights Jal Jeevan Mission success; beneficiary expresses gratitude

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: The Assam Government has achieved considerable progress through the Jal Jeevan Mission, an initiative designed to provide communities throughout the state with access to clean drinking water, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

Describing it as a “transformative and critical step,” the CMO on the micro-blogging site X shared how the initiative is positively impacting residents in various districts.

The Chief Minister’s Office wrote, “The Jal Jeevan Mission has undertaken a transformative and critical step to ensure the availability of clean drinking water across Assam, greatly benefiting the residents of various districts.”

The CMO also featured a video testimonial from Ilora Deka, a beneficiary from the Tihu Development Block in Nalbari district to showcase the real-life impact of the mission.

In the video, Deka expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the local Panchayat officials for their efforts in bringing clean water to rural households.

“Thanks to this initiative, we now have access to clean water, something that was once a major challenge for us,” said Deka.

She further emphasized how the availability of safe drinking water has improved the lives of families in her area, making daily tasks easier and contributing to better health and well-being.

