Assam Govt inaugurates ‘National e-Vidhan App’ for digitized legislative processes

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the Assam Legislative Assembly, representing a pivotal advancement in the digitization of the legislative process within the state, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Monday.

Following the launch, the Chief Minister declared that all activities of the State Legislative Assembly, encompassing question-and-answer sessions and various other proceedings, will henceforth be available to the public via a specialized portal.

Sarma further emphasized that the National e-Vidhan application will facilitate smooth and continuous access to the proceedings of the House.

The National e-Vidhan Application is a software initiative aimed at transforming legislatures in all states and Union Territories into paperless entities, emphasizing the digitization of legislative processes.

Additionally, it facilitates the efficient exchange of information among different state government departments and continuously updates content on a public portal in real time.

Furthermore, NeVA serves as a workflow system that assists the Chair of the House in managing proceedings effectively, allowing members to perform their responsibilities with efficiency, and promoting the legislative activities of the House in a paperless format.