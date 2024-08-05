Assam Govt launches major tele-education initiative for classes VI to XII

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 5: In a significant move to enhance educational access and quality, the Assam Government launched a tele-education initiative, designed to provide consistent classes for students in grades VI to XII, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Sunday.
The program links 2,854 schools through virtual means from six different studios, providing educational material in various languages, informed Minister Pegu.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister stated, “To ensure regular classes from Class VI to XII, Assam connects 2,854 schools virtually from 6 studios with contents in multiple languages in a tele-education program.”
Additionally, Assam has implemented 5,215 smart classrooms in 4,525 schools. These classrooms are furnished with interactive screens and internet connectivity, creating a contemporary and captivating learning atmosphere.
Furthermore, an app supports the effort by providing real-time classes as required, showcasing 2D and 3D material to improve comprehension and memory.
“Besides, 5,215 smart classrooms operate in 4,525 schools, featuring interactive displays and internet access. An app provides live classes on-demand with 2D/3D content. Plans are underway to add 5,572 more smart classrooms”, the Minister added.