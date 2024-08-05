Pilot Programme launched for cashless treatment of road accident victims in Asaam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: In a significant move to enhance emergency healthcare services, the Assam Government has initiated a pilot programme that provides cashless medical treatment for individuals injured in road accidents, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The pilot programme to assist road accident victims through cashless treatment in Assam is a positive step towards ensuring timely intervention and saving precious lives.”

The pilot programme to assist road accident victims through cashless treatment in Assam is a positive step towards ensuring timely intervention and saving of precious lives.



Here are salient features of the programme 👇@MORTHIndia @nhidcl @NHAI_Official @AyushmanNHA @nhm_assam pic.twitter.com/7SiLDuVPCZ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 4, 2024

The programme offers cashless treatment up to INR 1,50,000 for road accident victims, valid for up to 7 days from the start of treatment. The scheme is universally applicable with no exclusions based on socioeconomic criteria.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Ranjeet Kumar Dass commended the programme, saying, “The pilot programme for cashless treatment of road accident victims in Assam is a commendable initiative, ensuring timely intervention and saving lives. This significant step highlights the commitment towards better healthcare and safety for all citizens.”

The pilot programme for cashless treatment of road accident victims in Assam is a commendable initiative, ensuring timely intervention and saving lives. This significant step highlights the commitment towards better healthcare and safety for all citizens. https://t.co/O7ww4TokBG — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) August 4, 2024

Additionally, treatment is available at all PM-JAY empanelled hospitals in Assam, totaling 348 facilities.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, for victims already covered by PM-JAY, other government schemes, or private insurance, the INR 1,50,000 limit will be utilized first before any additional coverage.