27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Pilot Programme launched for cashless treatment of road accident victims in Asaam

The programme offers cashless treatment up to INR 1,50,000 for road accident victims, valid for up to 7 days from the start of treatment.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: In a significant move to enhance emergency healthcare services, the Assam Government has initiated a pilot programme that provides cashless medical treatment for individuals injured in road accidents, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The pilot programme to assist road accident victims through cashless treatment in Assam is a positive step towards ensuring timely intervention and saving precious lives.”

The programme offers cashless treatment up to INR 1,50,000 for road accident victims, valid for up to 7 days from the start of treatment. The scheme is universally applicable with no exclusions based on socioeconomic criteria.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Ranjeet Kumar Dass commended the programme, saying, “The pilot programme for cashless treatment of road accident victims in Assam is a commendable initiative, ensuring timely intervention and saving lives. This significant step highlights the commitment towards better healthcare and safety for all citizens.”

Additionally, treatment is available at all PM-JAY empanelled hospitals in Assam, totaling 348 facilities.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, for victims already covered by PM-JAY, other government schemes, or private insurance, the INR 1,50,000 limit will be utilized first before any additional coverage.

10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM announces financial aid worth Rs 239.10 crore for Gandatwisa

The Hills Times -
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List