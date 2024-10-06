Assam Govt opens nominations for Highest State Civilian Awards 2024

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The Assam Government has opened the nominations for the Highest State Civilian Awards 2024, calling upon the public to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Sunday.

These prestigious awards Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav, honor exemplary achievements and contributions that have made a meaningful impact on society.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Call for Nominations! Nominations are now open for the Highest State Civilian Awards 2024, which recognize outstanding contributions across various fields.”

Nominations are open to both self-nominations and nominations of other deserving changemakers, offering an opportunity to spotlight Assam’s pathfinders.

Nominations can be submitted either through the office of the District Commissioner or directly through the official online portal: (https://assamcivilianawards.assam.gov.in).

The submission deadline is set for 31st October 2024, and only nominations submitted through the valid channels will be considered.

Additionally, award recipients will enjoy several privileges, including:

Free medical treatment in government hospitals, with accommodation in paying cabins where available. Complimentary stays at state government circuit houses, guest houses, and Assam Bhawans. Invitations to official functions as distinguished guests. Financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for the treatment of critical diseases. Free travel in ASTC buses, with prior information.

Interested citizens are encouraged to participate in the nomination process and contribute to honoring the state’s finest achievers.