Financial grants approved to transform education in Morigaon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: In a major step towards advancing education in Morigaon district, the Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved substantial financial grants to improve the infrastructure of schools and colleges in the region, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The grants include Rs 7 crore each for ten prominent schools in Morigaon.

These schools, some of which boast a century-long legacy of contributing to education, will utilize the funds to develop and modernize their infrastructure.

10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India View all stories

Schools like Central Motiram Bora Higher Secondary School, Azarbari Higher Secondary School, and Garmari Anchalik Secondary School are among the beneficiaries.

Additionally, this initiative will ensure that students in the district receive quality education in a well-equipped and conducive learning environment.

In a major boost to education in Morigaon District, the cabinet, during its meeting at the DC Office Conference Hall, approved significant financial grants. Schools in the district with a century-long legacy will receive ₹7 crore each for infrastructure development.



Grateful to… pic.twitter.com/iEqaUIp93b — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) January 16, 2025 - Advertisement -

In addition to supporting schools, the cabinet also approved Rs 5 crore each for eight colleges in Morigaon to enhance their facilities.

Meanwhile, this decision is set to strengthen higher education in the district by equipping colleges such as Morigaon College, Jagiroad College, and Mayong Anchalik College with modern infrastructure.

By addressing the infrastructural needs of these institutions, the government will also empower students pursuing higher education and encourage academic excellence.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister, highlighted the importance of this initiative.

- Advertisement -

He remarked, “This is a major boost to education in Morigaon District. The significant financial grants approved by the cabinet reflect the government’s dedication to prioritizing educational advancement. With these funds, institutions across the district will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, creating an environment conducive to learning and growth.”