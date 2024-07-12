30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 12, 2024
Assam Govt simplifies college scholarship initiative, aids 19 lakh students

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 12: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled major enhancements to the state’s college scholarship initiative, taking into account the inputs from academic institutions, and providing assistance to lakhs of students hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“So far, 19 lakh students in Assam have benefited from the scheme,” Sarma stated emphasizing the broad impact of the program on micro-blogging platform X.

The state government has now introduced a new system in which scholarship funds are deposited directly into college bank accounts upon admission, based on recommendations from college officials. This modification has been designed to alleviate financial burdens on institutions and promote more efficient operations.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the development of the complimentary entrance policy, initiated in 2016 for freshmen, high school, and graduate students.

Subsequently, it was broadened to encompass third and fifth-semester admissions in response to student appeals.

Additionally, in response to the issues raised by college principals regarding delayed compensation and operational difficulties, Sarma announced a faster reimbursement procedure.

“This year, 95,000 students whose parents earn less than 4 lakh rupees annually have taken admission free of cost,” he said.

Furthermore, in order to enhance efficiency, the government plans to allocate Rs 60 crore to college principals in Dispur, which will cover the expenses of providing free admissions to 95,000 students.

