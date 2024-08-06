27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Assam Govt to inaugurate 'Nijut Moina' Scheme on August 8

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu stated, "HCM @himantabiswa will virtually launch the Nijut Moina scheme on 8 August at 11 AM."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will virtually inaugurate the 'Nijut Moina' scheme on August 8, 2024, at 11 AM, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

This announcement was conveyed during a video conference held between the Chief Minister and the District Commissioners (DCs).

Following the virtual launch, application forms for the scheme will be accessible at Higher Secondary (HS) and Secondary (SS) Schools, in addition to Colleges and Universities across Assam, from August 8 to August 14, 2024.

"HCM addressed all the DCs in a video conference today and gave direction for FORM distribution across all HS/SS Schools, Colleges and Universities from 8 to 14 August", the Education Minister added.

Pegu further emphasized the significance of Nijut Moina, an initiative launched by the Assam Government aimed at empowering female students through education and addressing the social issues of child and early marriage.

Pema Khandu chairs meeting with journalists, assures welfare measures

