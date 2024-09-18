29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Assam Govt to launch podcast-based career counselling from Sept 20

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: In a significant move to guide young students, the Assam Government is set to launch a unique initiative by Samagra Shiksha Assam, “Career Counselling Session through Podcast Mode”, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday.

The innovative program will offer career guidance to students in classes IX to XII, providing crucial insights into competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, NDA, Civil Services, and more.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Excited to announce a unique initiative by @Samagra_Assam 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐏𝐎𝐃𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐓, 𝐉𝐄𝐄, 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐓, 𝐍𝐃𝐀, 𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 & more.”

Additionally, the initiative will feature live interaction sessions between aspirants and students who have already succeeded in competitive exams.

The sessions will be streamed across various platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and Tele-Education classrooms, ensuring wide accessibility.

The first session, scheduled for September 20, 2024, will focus on preparing for NEET, the entrance test for medical aspirants.

“Live interactions for Classes IX-XII students with successful candidates will be streamed through @facebook, @YouTube, and our smart classrooms on every 1st, 3rd & 5th Friday beginning on 20 September. Stay tuned”, Minister Pegu added.

