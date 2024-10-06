Assam Govt launches initiative to guide students on competitive exams

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: In a significant move to support students preparing for various competitive exams, the Assam Government has launched a series of live sessions focused on exam preparation strategies, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Sunday.

This initiative, launched through Samagra Shiksha Assam, will provide students with expert insights and preparation techniques from successful candidates who have excelled in competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CLAT, NDA/CDS, and Civil Services.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Samagra Shiksha Assam is launching an insightful initiative that facilitates live interactions between successful aspirants of competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CLAT, NDA/CDA, Civil Services, and students from Class 9 to 12.”

The sessions will be conducted live and are specifically designed for students from Class 9 to 12.

Additionally, they will focus on delivering a structured approach to excelling in exams, addressing the doubts and queries of students, and providing them with practical tips to enhance their performance.

“These sessions will offer an in-depth understanding of exam preparation strategies, guiding students through the necessary steps to succeed. Please refer to the schedule below for session details on each exam”, Pegu added.

Meanwhile, the schedule of these live sessions will span multiple months, covering various fields such as medicine, engineering, law, civil services, defense, and more.

Each session is set to take place from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM and will help students understand the exam pattern, preparation techniques, and the mindset required to succeed.