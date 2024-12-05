Samagra Shiksha Assam to host Career Guidance Session on Dec 6

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: In a major initiative aimed at empowering aspiring educators, the Samagra Shiksha Assam, will host the fifth Career Guidance Session on December 6, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The session will focus on preparing candidates for Assistant Professor and Teacher Qualifying Exams, providing invaluable guidance for those pursuing teaching careers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Samagra Shiksha Assam will broadcast the 5th Career Guidance Session on ‘How to Prepare for Assistant Professor and Teacher Qualifying Exams’ on Dec 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM.”

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1864226781227561003

Additionally, the session will be led by Dr. Debashis Saikia, Assistant Professor from the Department of Instrumentation and USIC, Gauhati University.

Meanwhile, participants can expect expert advice on crafting effective study plans, mastering time management, and utilizing proven strategies for success in competitive teaching exams.

- Advertisement -

The event will be accessible through multiple platforms, including Tele-Education Classrooms, Smart Classrooms, YouTube, and the official Facebook page of Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Students, parents, and teachers are further encouraged to join and gain insights into navigating these crucial exams.

“Aspiring educators are invited to gain valuable insights and strategies for success in teaching careers”, the CMO added.

Notably, for those with specific questions, Samagra Shiksha Assam has opened a dedicated WhatsApp line at +91 75779 57176.