Assam Govt to Provide Free Coaching for NEET, JEE Aspirants

GUWAHATI, June 16: In a significant move to support students in Assam, the state government has announced a new initiative to offer free coaching to those preparing for NEET and JEE examinations.

The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an event in Dibrugarh where he honored eight outstanding students from the Allen coaching institute who excelled in NEET and IIT exams.

“Today, we have witnessed important results from the Dibrugarh center, and I am confident that this network will expand across the state, benefiting Assamese students seeking admission to prestigious institutes,” Chief Minister Sarma stated.

He highlighted the importance of empowering students to secure seats in leading medical and engineering colleges nationwide. The Chief Minister also emphasized inclusivity, stating, “In the last five years, there has been a trend in Assam where NIT and JEE coaching camps were established by the Ajmal foundation, but they did not provide equal opportunities to students from all communities. Our institute will prioritize students from different castes, creeds, and communities.”

Addressing the media, CM Sarma announced that the State Youth Commission would establish several coaching centers offering nominal fees to cater to middle-class and economically disadvantaged students, in collaboration with top coaching institutes in the country.