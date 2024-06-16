28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 16, 2024
type here...

Assam Govt to Provide Free Coaching for NEET, JEE Aspirants

The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an event in Dibrugarh where he honored eight outstanding students from the Allen coaching institute who excelled in NEET and IIT exams.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 16: In a significant move to support students in Assam, the state government has announced a new initiative to offer free coaching to those preparing for NEET and JEE examinations.

The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an event in Dibrugarh where he honored eight outstanding students from the Allen coaching institute who excelled in NEET and IIT exams.

“Today, we have witnessed important results from the Dibrugarh center, and I am confident that this network will expand across the state, benefiting Assamese students seeking admission to prestigious institutes,” Chief Minister Sarma stated.

He highlighted the importance of empowering students to secure seats in leading medical and engineering colleges nationwide. The Chief Minister also emphasized inclusivity, stating, “In the last five years, there has been a trend in Assam where NIT and JEE coaching camps were established by the Ajmal foundation, but they did not provide equal opportunities to students from all communities. Our institute will prioritize students from different castes, creeds, and communities.”

- Advertisement -

Addressing the media, CM Sarma announced that the State Youth Commission would establish several coaching centers offering nominal fees to cater to middle-class and economically disadvantaged students, in collaboration with top coaching institutes in the country.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM-KISAN Joint Camps Organized by Department of Agriculture across West Karbi...

The Hills Times -