Assam govt to reconsider alteration of ADRE exam pattern after public input

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will review its choice to alter the format of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

This move comes in response to feedback raised by multiple stakeholders regarding the sudden change in the exam structure.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “A Govt that listens! Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue.”

A Govt that listens!



Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue and we will inform everyone on our decision shortly. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2024

- Advertisement -

Sarma also confirmed that a conclusion on the matter will be communicated shortly, showing the government’s dedication to addressing the concerns of exam aspirants.

The sudden alteration in its format has caused concern among exam candidates, prompting requests for a review.

Further information regarding possible changes to the examination format will be announced in the upcoming days.