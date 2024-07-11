31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Assam govt to reconsider alteration of ADRE exam pattern after public input

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, "A Govt that listens! Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will review its choice to alter the format of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

This move comes in response to feedback raised by multiple stakeholders regarding the sudden change in the exam structure.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “A Govt that listens! Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue.”

- Advertisement -

Sarma also confirmed that a conclusion on the matter will be communicated shortly, showing the government’s dedication to addressing the concerns of exam aspirants.

The sudden alteration in its format has caused concern among exam candidates, prompting requests for a review.

Further information regarding possible changes to the examination format will be announced in the upcoming days.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles, CRC sign MoU to benefit it’s specially-abled personnel

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays