Assam Govt unveils key initiatives for economic growth

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: The Assam Government has made strides towards fostering sustainable economic growth by focusing on critical areas such as infrastructure improvement, regulatory simplification, and skill development, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s Office highlighted these initiatives on the micro-blogging platform X, emphasizing the state’s commitment to driving inclusive development across various sectors.

Govt of Assam is driving sustainable growth by upgrading infrastructure, simplifying regulations, and enhancing skill development



The State Government has enhanced manufacturing by upgrading infrastructure, simplifying regulatory processes, and strengthening skill development programs.

To further develop the services sector, Assam has invested in boosting e-commerce, enhancing digital infrastructure, and aligning skill development with the needs of industry.

Meanwhile, Assam has promoted skill training for MSMEs and connecting rural enterprises with e-commerce platforms to diversify incomek sources beyond agriculture.

Additionally, the state is focusing on supporting gig workers by enhancing social security through platforms like e-SHRAM, expanding affordable credit access, and introducing policies that provide a safety net for this growing segment of the workforce.

Recognizing the importance of sustainability, Assam is also focusing on creating green jobs by identifying employment potential in clean energy sectors and investing in skill development to prepare workers for these emerging opportunities.

Furthermore, the government has been pushing forward with initiatives to promote start-ups, introduce supportive policies, and enhance collaboration among industries for waste processing and recycling.