Assam Higher Secondary Examination 2024 to begin on February 12

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 7: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the schedule for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 on Thursday.

As per the AHSEC’s announcement, the HS exams are set to commence on February 12 and conclude on March 13, 2024. Additionally, practical examinations are planned to be conducted between January 24 and February 8, 2024.

In an announcement made earlier in November, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to conduct a Pre-Final Test Examination for the Higher Secondary (HS) second year students in December 2023.

As per the notification, the test is to be conducted across all the permitted and recognized institutions under the council’s jurisdiction. The council has directed all institution heads to prepare for the examination. This includes the preparation of the exam routine, setting up of subject-wise question papers, supplying blank answer scripts, issuing admit cards, evaluating answer scripts, declaring results, and issuing mark-sheets.