Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit DC office every 15 days to keep tab on corruption

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared a determined position against corruption, announcing regular visits to the Deputy Commissioner’s office of Kamrup Metropolitan district in Guwahati every 15 days.

The announcement came during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the longest flyover in Assam. Sarma emphasised the aim of these visits is to scrutinise procedural irregularities and ensure the absence of corruption.

Sarma’s commitment to oppose corruption is well-known, with numerous corrupt officials apprehended during his tenure.

His latest move to eradicate corruption from the Guwahati DC office is considered a significant step in the fight against corruption.

