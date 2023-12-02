Assam: Land mafia gang destroy houses during arson attack, several injured

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Dec 2: Nearly four houses were gutted in fire after an alleged gang of land mafias unleashed terror by forcefully evicting people and grabbing their lands in Nagaon’s Juria.

- Advertisement -

The suspected gang reportedly carried out attacks and unlawfully seizing the land belonging to the locals. The incident reportedly took place in Sutipar village. Agrieved at their land being seized away by the land mafias, the locals tried to prevent the gang from advancing, following which a huge commotion ensued. Several people were reported injured in the arson attack led by the mafia gang.

During the attack four houses were gutted in fire and atleast six persons including women and children were injured.

The police were informed about the incident and a probe initiated.

In a similar incident, an alleged land mafia member was injured in a recent police encounter in Guwahati city. The accused, Ramen Madahi, sustained a bullet injury on his right leg during a late-night police operation. Madahi, a resident of Lalung Gaon in Lakhra, is known to the police as a land grabber.

- Advertisement -