Assam launches 2nd phase of women’s Micro Finance Scheme

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: The Assam Government has launched the second phase of the distribution of ‘No Dues Certificates’ under the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme, 2021, aimed at empowering women borrowers and providing them with much-needed financial relief, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

As part of the State Government’s ongoing ’12 Days Of Development’ campaign, this phase targets borrowers under Category-III of the scheme, specifically those with debts ranging between Rs 25,001 and Rs 50,000.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the CMO stated, “Under the #12DaysOfDevelopment campaign led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, the Government of Assam will distribute ‘No Dues Certificates’ under the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme, 2021.”

Meanwhile, in this phase, 78,046 borrowers, predominantly women, will benefit from debt waivers totaling Rs 223.30 crore.

Additionally, this will build on the substantial relief already provided, including Rs 291 crore disbursed to 2,22,949 beneficiaries in the first phase of Category-III.

Cumulatively, the Assam Government has extended Rs 2,304.30 crore in financial aid to 12,71,672 beneficiaries across all three categories of the scheme, marking a significant step toward empowering women and alleviating financial distress in the state.

“This phase will benefit 78,046 individuals, adding to the total relief of ₹2,304.30 crore already provided to 12,71,672 beneficiaries across all categories of the scheme”, the CMO added.