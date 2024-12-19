Assam explores Summer Vegetable Corridor with VillageNama

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: In a significant move towards enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting local farmers, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota held a crucial meeting with officials from the Department of Agriculture, representatives from VillageNama, and other stakeholders, Kota announced on Thursday.

The discussions revolved around a proposed partnership with VillageNama to establish a Summer Green Vegetable Corridor in Assam, slated for implementation by the next monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the initiative, aimed at boosting the availability of locally grown vegetables during the monsoon, will be piloted in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tezpur.

Additionally, this pilot phase will provide a platform for progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and startups to actively contribute to the state’s agricultural growth.

The meeting also delved into strategies for marketing the produce and emphasized the potential benefits for local farmers and startups.

Officials in the meeting highlighted the project’s role in promoting self-reliance in vegetable production, reducing dependency on external supplies, and creating a robust agricultural ecosystem in the region.

Furthermore, to ensure the project’s effective implementation, a two-day capacity-building workshop and conference has been planned for January 11-12, 2025, in Guwahati.

The workshop will involve key stakeholders and will serve as a platform to finalize the modalities of the Summer Green Vegetable Corridor.