Guwahati
Friday, January 17, 2025
Assam launches Special Vaccination Drive for mothers, children

Scheduled from January 17 to 25, 2025, this initiative is aimed at vaccinating children aged 0-2 years who are yet to receive their vaccinations and administering tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines to expectant mothers.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: In a significant step towards safeguarding the health of mothers and children, the Assam Government has launched a state-wide Special Vaccination Drive under the Universal Immunisation Programme, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal announced on Friday.

Scheduled from January 17 to 25, 2025, this initiative is aimed at vaccinating children aged 0-2 years who are yet to receive their vaccinations and administering tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines to expectant mothers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singhal stated, “A state-wide Special Immunisation Drive is being organised from 17-25 January, 2025, to administer vaccinations to children aged 0-2 years, and Td vaccinations to expecting mothers.”

The drive is being organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam, and seeks to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered.

Highlighting the importance of this campaign, Singhal urged citizens to actively participate in the drive.

“I urge all citizens to join this Special Immunisation Drive and ensure a Swasth, Sashakt future for our next generation”, Singhal added.

Assam records 16.41% drop in road fatalities; CM urges safety

