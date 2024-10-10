Assam makes strides towards sustainable cities, fulfills SDG Goal 11: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Assam is making notable progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11, which focuses on creating sustainable, inclusive, and resilient urban areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X , the Chief Minister highlighted various efforts and improvements made by the state in transforming its cities into more environmentally conscious and sustainable communities.

Assam has undertaken several efforts in the recent years to improve its urban areas and make its cities sustainable, fulfilling Goal 11 of SDG.



Various parameters have shown marked improvements as we move towards a #ViksitAssam



Read the full report 👇🏼https://t.co/rY3Jb2bKP2 pic.twitter.com/kRnWjYermn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 10, 2024

48% increase in installed sewerage treatment facilities in urban areas, ensuring better management of waste and environmental protection.

Additionally, 46% of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have already been constructed, making significant strides in providing affordable housing to the urban population.

92% of door-to-door waste collection across the state has also been achieved, with a target to reach 100% by 2030, promoting cleanliness and waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Meanwhile, 100% Gram Panchayats equipped with Common Service Centres (CSCs), ensuring better connectivity and access to essential services across rural areas.

Furthermore, as Assam progresses towards a Viksit Assam, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of strategic urban development in shaping a sustainable future for the state’s cities and communities.