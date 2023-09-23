Assam: Morigaon man arrested for killing wife in front of his one-month child

HT Digital

Morigaon, Sept 23

In a major breakthrough, Morigaon police in Assam arrested a man for killing his wife in front of her month-old child on September 22.

According to sources, the accused identified as Pinku Nath, killed his wife in front of their month-old child and dumping the body inside the house and fleeing from the spot.

Police sources informed that they received information about a murder case few days back following which they launched a hunt for the accused. In a major breakthrough, the police during its probe were able to arrest the husband who was the main culprit into the heinous crime. The accused has been sent to policy custody for 10 days for questioning in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, police souces say that the accused is denying his involvement in the crime, based on the information received from neighbours and few evidences, the point of suspicion directs towards the accused identified as Pinku Nath.

Earlier, reports surfaced wherein the woman was reportedly raped and murdered. But denying the reports, the police began its investigation and managed to arrest the husband.