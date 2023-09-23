28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 23, 2023
type here...

Assam: Morigaon man arrested for killing wife in front of his one-month child

In a significant development, Assam Police in Morigaon arrested a man for killing his wife in front of her month-old child. The accused identified as Pinku Nath, has been sent to police custody for 10 days.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

Morigaon, Sept 23

- Advertisement -

In a major breakthrough, Morigaon police in Assam arrested a man for killing his wife in front of her month-old child on September 22.

According to sources, the accused identified as Pinku Nath, killed his wife in front of their month-old child and dumping the body inside the house and fleeing from the spot.

Police sources informed that they received information about a murder case few days back following which they launched a hunt for the accused. In a major breakthrough, the police during its probe were able to arrest the husband who was the main culprit into the heinous crime. The accused has been sent to policy custody for 10 days for questioning in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, police souces say that the accused is denying his involvement in the crime, based on the information received from neighbours and few evidences, the point of suspicion directs towards the accused identified as Pinku Nath.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, reports surfaced wherein the woman was reportedly raped and murdered. But denying the reports, the police began its investigation and managed to arrest the husband.

Loudest Animals on Earth
Loudest Animals on Earth
Best Wildlife Safaris To Explore In India
Best Wildlife Safaris To Explore In India
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Most Colourful Birds In The World
Most Colourful Birds In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tipra Motha declares 12 hour shutdown in Tripura’s tribal district council...

The Hills Times - 0
Loudest Animals on Earth Best Wildlife Safaris To Explore In India India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery Most Colourful Birds In The World