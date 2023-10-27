23 C
Assam: One dead, several injured after landslide at Subansiri Lower Project site in Dhemaji

HT Digital,

Dhemaji, Oct 27: In a recent update on the major landslide at Assam’s Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project, it has been reported that one labourer has lost his life while several others have sustained injuries.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, but it is known that he was a native of Arunachal Pradesh. The injured labourers are currently being transported to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital for advanced medical care.

According to a statement from the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation authorities, of the five 9.5m diameter diversion tunnels, only one was in use and has now been blocked due to the landslide at around 11:30 am today.

The remaining four tunnels were previously blocked, resulting in a significant reduction in river flow downstream.

The dam spillway bay level is at 145m msl. The current river flow of 997cum/sec is being stored in the reservoir, causing the water level to rise. By 1 pm, the water level had reached 139m and is expected to touch 145m by evening, at which point the river will resume its normal flow downstream through the spillway.

