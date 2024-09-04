Assam Police apprehend 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal border crossing

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Assam Police successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

“Our @assampolice personnel are maintaining constant vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border and alert to thwart infiltration attempts”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Afroja Jahirul Sardar, Tumpa Haque, Ridoy Sk, Akhi Sk, and Lakhipur Akhtar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back in wee hours: Mrs Afroja Jahirul Sardar, Ms Tumpa Haque, Ridoy Sk, Mrs Akhi Sk,Ms Lakhipur Akhtar”, the Chief Minister added.