Assam: Police foils smuggling bid after 61 cattleheads seized, 5 arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 16: Police in Guwahati have seized 61 cattle that were being smuggled in two trucks. The vehicles were intercepted on the Jorabat link road near Guwahati.

It is believed the cattle were being transported to neighbouring Meghalaya. The operation was carried out by an EPGD team from the Jorabat police outpost of the Basistha police station.

Five individuals, who were in the trucks at the time, have been arrested and taken into custody. Legal proceedings have now been initiated.