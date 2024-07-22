Assam Police honours 26 officers for their dedication to protect child rights

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 22: Assam Police announced on Sunday that 26 officers were honored for their exceptional efforts in safeguarding child rights during the second annual Assam Police Sishu Mitra Awards.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, Assam Police stated, “Today, we hosted the 2nd #AssamPoliceSishuMitra Awards at the Assam Police Institute.”

The awards were presented to the recipients by Director General of Police GP Singh during the ceremony at the Assam Police Institute.

Furthermore, along with the police officers, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST (PoA) Act, the Special Public Prosecutor of the Kamrup Metro Special POCSO Court were all honored for their noteworthy efforts in advancing the rights of children.