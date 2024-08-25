Assam Police jointly with BSF apprehend 2 Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur Railway Station

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 25: The Assam Police in collaboration with BSF officials arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur Railway Station on the night of August 24, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.
The individuals, identified as Masum Khan from Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh and Sonia Akhtar from Dhaka, Bangladesh, were reportedly intercepted while traveling to Bangalore.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice. The apprehended individuals were identified as 1. Masum Khan,Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh, 2. Sonia Akhtar, Dhaka, Bangladesh.”
The Chief Minister also informed that the apprehended individuals had entered India via the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route.
Acting swiftly, the Assam Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), successfully pushed them back across the border.
“They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were en route to Bangalore. In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night”, the Chief Minister further added.