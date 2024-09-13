Kerala High Court Bans Elephant Transfers Amid Allegations of Illegal Imports

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: The Kerala High Court has issued a ban on the transfer of elephants across the state following allegations of illegal imports from the Northeast. The decision comes amidst growing concerns over the unlawful trade and transportation of elephants, often under the guise of cultural and religious purposes.

The court’s ruling is a response to several petitions filed by animal rights groups and environmental activists who allege that elephants are being illegally trafficked from the Northeastern states to Kerala, in violation of wildlife protection laws. The petitioners argue that these transfers often involve the use of fraudulent ownership certificates and disregard for the animals’ welfare.

In its directive, the Kerala High Court has mandated that no further transfers of elephants be permitted until proper regulations are put in place to monitor and verify the legality of such movements. The court emphasized the need for strict adherence to the Wildlife Protection Act and called for immediate action to prevent further illegal trade.

The decision has been welcomed by wildlife conservationists who have long raised concerns about the mistreatment of elephants in captivity. “This ban is a crucial step towards curbing illegal practices that endanger the lives of these majestic animals,” said a representative of one of the petitioning organizations.

The ruling also highlights the gaps in the regulation and oversight of elephant ownership and transport, particularly concerning the conditions in which these animals are kept. Many elephants that are illegally imported are subjected to harsh treatment, poor living conditions, and inadequate medical care.

The Kerala High Court has further directed the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal imports and to report its findings at the earliest. The move is expected to bring greater scrutiny to the treatment of elephants and enforce stricter compliance with wildlife protection laws across the state.