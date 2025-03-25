Assam Police Transfers KCP PWG Militants to Manipur Authorities

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 25: In a significant move against insurgency, Assam Police handed over two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP PWG), a Maoist insurgent outfit, to Manipur Police on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that this transfer marks a crucial step in combating insurgent activities in the region.

The detained militants, Meishnam Bungomacha Singh alias Lakpa and Tekcham Ibomcha Singh (42), were initially arrested in Guwahati before being transferred to Manipur. A team from Manipur Police escorted them to Imphal. Meishnam Bungomacha Singh hails from Wangoo Keirap Moirang Haotak Tampha Khunou in Bishnupur District, while Tekcham Ibomcha Singh is from Pukhao Laipham Makha Leikai in Imphal East.

The duo was apprehended in the Gorchuk area of Guwahati, under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station in Kamrup Metropolitan District. According to police reports, they were actively engaged in extortion, recruitment of youths into their underground outfit, and involvement in arms-related crimes. Their arrest is expected to deliver a significant blow to the KCP PWG’s operational network.

In a related anti-insurgency crackdown, authorities have formally arrested four more individuals linked to the proscribed KCP (PWG) group. These individuals, suspected of recruiting youths for the militant outfit, were named in an FIR lodged at Andro Police Station in Imphal East District.

Earlier, on March 15, 2025, police in Andro, Imphal East, arrested four extortionists associated with KCP (PWG). Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Further investigations revealed that two of these arrested individuals had been newly recruited by the militants apprehended in Guwahati, establishing a clear connection within the insurgent network.

The successful operation was the result of precise intelligence inputs from Gajraj Military Intelligence. Acting on this information, Guwahati City Police launched a coordinated raid on March 20 at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) within Gorchuk Police Station’s jurisdiction, leading to the militants’ capture.