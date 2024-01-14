14 C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Assam Rifles distributes equipment for specially-abled children

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 13: In a laudable initiative, Assam Rifles, as part of the Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme 2023-24, distributed assistive equipment to specially-abled individuals in Lokra on Saturday. The collaborative effort between Assam Rifles and Gyan Jyoti Organisation focused on providing assistive equipment to specially-disabled children in Sonitpur district. This initiative, carried out under the AR CAP program, reflects a collective commitment to social responsibility and highlights the significance of partnerships in addressing the unique needs of the disabled community. The event aimed to positively impact the lives of specially-abled children by providing them with essential tools to enhance mobility and improve their overall quality of life. A total of 57 assistive equipment were distributed during the event.

