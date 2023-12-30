24 C
Assam Rifles hosts ‘Know Your Army’ lecture

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 29: Assam Rifles conducted an interactive and motivational lecture for students and local youth at Assam Rifles High School in Lokra on Friday, according to a press release.

The event included an interaction with school students and local youths, receiving appreciation from the school’s principal and teaching staff who considered it a ‘unique opportunity’ for the attendees to experience the Army/Assam Rifles firsthand. The gathering of 34 people acknowledged the chance provided to young minds to understand the challenges faced by Army/Assam Rifles soldiers in their daily efforts to maintain peace in the region. The positive role played by the Army/AR in offering support and motivation to the youth was widely praised by the school community.

