Assam Rifles interacts with local administration

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 1: The commandant of Lokra Battalion interacted with the president of the Village Council, Civil Society Organisation, and locals of Tuipang village, Siaha, Mizoram on Friday, fostering community relations, as stated in a press release. Through dialogue, they addressed concerns, emphasising collaboration for regional development. The commandant emphasised the military’s commitment to community welfare, ensuring a secure environment. Locals expressed gratitude for the outreach, fostering a positive atmosphere. This interaction showcased the military’s role beyond security, promoting mutual understanding. The commandant highlighted joint initiatives, promoting education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Such engagements strengthen the bond between the military and the community, contributing to harmonious coexistence. The event exemplified the battalion’s dedication to being a supportive force in the region, fostering trust, and cooperation.