Assam Rifles pens MoU with educational institutions to empower family of personnel

GUWAHATI, June 11: Assam Rifles has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medhavi Skills University (MSU) to extend offer for skill-based degree and diploma programs for the wards and spouses of its serving, retired, and deceased personnel.

This milestone agreement aims to honor and support the families of those who have dedicated their entire lives to the nation.

According to a press release issued by Assam Rifles, the MoU was inked by Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, SM, Additional Director General of Assam Rifles, and Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-founder & Pro-Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University, during a formal ceremony held at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong.

A key emphasis is on the MoU is the educational opportunity it provides, offering priority admission to skill-based programs at MSU for the wards and spouses of serving, retired, and deceased Assam Rifles personnel. The agreement consists of reserving a minimum of 150 seats in undergraduate programs and 50 seats in postgraduate programs for the wards and spouses of the said personnel.

Additional privileges include a 50% reduction in tuition fees and a 10% reduction in hostel accommodation fees for the wards and spouses of these officials.

It is to be noted that there will be a 100% tuition fee concession for Veer Naris and the wards of battle casualties, and an 80% concession in tuition fees for the wards and spouses of gallantry award winners and retired Assam Rifles personnel who have received gallantry awards.

“To bridge the gap between education and employment, the collaboration will involve joint efforts in curriculum development, internships, and placements”, the press release stated.

“The primary objective of this collaboration is to facilitate access to quality education and skill development. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to enroll in various skill-based degree and diploma programs offered by Medhavi Skills University. These programs are designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge, enhancing their employability and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society”, the press release added.