16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Assam: River dolphin carcass found floating in Dhubri with jaw severed

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Dec 16: A Gangetic River Dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, was found dead in a pitiful state in Dhubri, sparking sorrow and anger among locals and environmentalists.

- Advertisement -

The dolphin, discovered in the Majerchar area, was an adult with its lower jaw severed by a fishing net. The population of these dolphins in the region stretching from Jogighopa to Sukhchar, Dhubri, is critically low, numbering less than 100.

Changes in the Brahmaputra river’s course may have contributed to fewer sightings. Known for their solitary or paired swimming habits and tendency to avoid boats, the Ganges river dolphins are elusive creatures.

The species, scientifically referred to as Platanista Gangetica, is classified as endangered by the IUCN due to severe threats to its survival.

Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Police foils smuggling bid after 61 cattleheads seized, 5 arrested

The Hills Times - 0
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland