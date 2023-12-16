Assam: River dolphin carcass found floating in Dhubri with jaw severed

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Dec 16: A Gangetic River Dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, was found dead in a pitiful state in Dhubri, sparking sorrow and anger among locals and environmentalists.

The dolphin, discovered in the Majerchar area, was an adult with its lower jaw severed by a fishing net. The population of these dolphins in the region stretching from Jogighopa to Sukhchar, Dhubri, is critically low, numbering less than 100.

Changes in the Brahmaputra river’s course may have contributed to fewer sightings. Known for their solitary or paired swimming habits and tendency to avoid boats, the Ganges river dolphins are elusive creatures.

The species, scientifically referred to as Platanista Gangetica, is classified as endangered by the IUCN due to severe threats to its survival.