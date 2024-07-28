32 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Assam sees remarkable progress in Law and Order: CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, July 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that there has been a significant enhancement in the state’s law and order situation since his administration assumed office.

The Chief Minister disclosed that more than 60% of cases were chargesheeted in 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of proactive measures, and the crime rate has been reduced by half.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The Law and Order situation in Assam has seen a stark improvement since we assumed office due to various proactive measures of our Govt. Over 60% cases have been chargesheeted in 2024, while crime rate has halved.”

Chief Minister Sarma attributed these improvements to a variety of strategic measures aimed at strengthening law enforcement and judicial processes.

Sarma further assured that his administration will continue to be vigilant and proactive in maintaining law and order, with the goal of creating a safer and more secure environment for all citizens as the state progresses.

“We are committed to ensure citizens safety”, the Chief Minister added.

