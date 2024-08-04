28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Assam sees robust economic growth: bank deposits, credit extensions surge

The state has witnessed significant economic growth from 2021 to 2024, as evidenced by notable increases in bank deposits and credit extensions.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam has experienced a notable increase in fundamental financial transactions over the past three years serving as a positive sign of economic resilience, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Assam’s core financial transactions have seen a significant rise in the 3 year period from 2021-2024, signalling the robustness of our economy.”

The Chief Minister also informed that important financial metrics indicate that in 2021, Assam’s total bank deposits amounted to ₹1.73 lakh crore.

By 2024, this amount has increased to ₹2.24 lakh crore, demonstrating a substantial growth of 30%, he stated.

Furthermore, the extension of credit has experienced an even more impressive rise. It escalated from ₹80,871 crore in 2021 to ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2024, representing a significant increase of 58%.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned that the state’s labor force participation rate has shown remarkable improvement, climbing to 40.9% in 2023-24, compared to 36.5% in 2022-23.

Furthermore, a decrease in unemployment has resulted in a more secure and comprehensive income for the residents.

