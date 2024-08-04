Assam sees robust economic growth: bank deposits, credit extensions surge

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam has experienced a notable increase in fundamental financial transactions over the past three years serving as a positive sign of economic resilience, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.
The state has witnessed significant economic growth from 2021 to 2024, as evidenced by notable increases in bank deposits and credit extensions.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Assam’s core financial transactions have seen a significant rise in the 3 year period from 2021-2024, signalling the robustness of our economy.”
The Chief Minister also informed that important financial metrics indicate that in 2021, Assam’s total bank deposits amounted to ₹1.73 lakh crore.
By 2024, this amount has increased to ₹2.24 lakh crore, demonstrating a substantial growth of 30%, he stated.
Furthermore, the extension of credit has experienced an even more impressive rise. It escalated from ₹80,871 crore in 2021 to ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2024, representing a significant increase of 58%.
Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned that the state’s labor force participation rate has shown remarkable improvement, climbing to 40.9% in 2023-24, compared to 36.5% in 2022-23.
Furthermore, a decrease in unemployment has resulted in a more secure and comprehensive income for the residents.