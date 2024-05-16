34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

Assam: Several injured after passenger dives into ditch in Kaziranga

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, May 16: In the wee hours of Wednesday, an unfortunate accident occurred in the Kaziranga area of Assam, involving a bus carrying numerous passengers. According to preliminary reports, the bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in injuries to several individuals on board. The incident, believed to have happened around midnight, unfolded near a petrol pump in Kaziranga’s Kohora region.

- Advertisement -

The bus, identified as ‘Kriti’ and bearing the registration number AS 12 E 9381, was en route from Tezpur to Tinsukia at the time of the mishap. With an estimated 30-40 passengers, including minors, the accident prompted immediate concerns among locals and authorities.

Though fortunately, no fatalities were reported, many passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. Prompt response from locals and law enforcement agencies saw injured individuals swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Local police personnel also arrived at the scene to take charge of the situation.

As investigations into the incident commenced, authorities reached out to the families of the affected passengers to provide necessary support and gather relevant information. The precise cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and prompt emergency response protocols to mitigate the impact of such unfortunate events.

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Body of missing Assam Police jawan fished out from River Ganga

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes Best Romantic Places In Goa