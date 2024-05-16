Assam: Several injured after passenger dives into ditch in Kaziranga

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, May 16: In the wee hours of Wednesday, an unfortunate accident occurred in the Kaziranga area of Assam, involving a bus carrying numerous passengers. According to preliminary reports, the bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in injuries to several individuals on board. The incident, believed to have happened around midnight, unfolded near a petrol pump in Kaziranga’s Kohora region.

The bus, identified as ‘Kriti’ and bearing the registration number AS 12 E 9381, was en route from Tezpur to Tinsukia at the time of the mishap. With an estimated 30-40 passengers, including minors, the accident prompted immediate concerns among locals and authorities.

Though fortunately, no fatalities were reported, many passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. Prompt response from locals and law enforcement agencies saw injured individuals swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Local police personnel also arrived at the scene to take charge of the situation.

As investigations into the incident commenced, authorities reached out to the families of the affected passengers to provide necessary support and gather relevant information. The precise cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and prompt emergency response protocols to mitigate the impact of such unfortunate events.